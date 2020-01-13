Wisconsin lawmakers propose bill that would require presidential candidates to pay their bills

Two Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require presidential candidates to pay their bills.

On Monday, State Senator Jeff Smith (D – Brunswick) and State Rep. Amanda Stuck (D – Appleton) introduced The Recovery of Unsettled Municipal Payments Act.

The bill would prohibit a presidential or vice presidential campaign with outstanding bills from getting a permit for an event in Wisconsin – until all debts are paid.

The bill would also allow municipalities to charge campaigns in advance for costs related to police and sanitation services, according to a release from the lawmakers.

This comes after Eau Claire and Green Bay, among other Wisconsin cities, have accumulated large bills from candidates in the 2016 election. The lawmakers say President Donald J. Trump now has the largest debt to the two cities.

According to Senator Jeff Smith in the release:

“It’s one thing to ask for our vote, it’s another to ask us to pick up your tab. Charging campaigns in advance of events protects our municipal budgets and sends a clear message that Wisconsin voters value someone who pays their way. Pay up, or don’t come back!”

According to State Rep. Amanda Stuck:

"While it is great to see presidential candidates visiting Wisconsin, property tax payers should not be left on the hook for the increased costs to local law enforcement agencies. This legislation makes sure that candidates visiting Wisconsin pay their bills beforehand, so that local communities aren’t left footing the bill."