Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers propose minimum age for vaping

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers wants to set a minimum age for purchasing vaping products and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and nicotine.

The group led by Republican state Sen. Howard Marklein has introduced a bill that would prohibit the sale of vaping products to anyone under 21.

The bill also would move the minimum age for purchasing nicotine and tobacco products like chewing tobacco and traditional cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The bill comes as concerns about vaping's health effects mount. As many as 50 people in at least six states have been stricken with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or vaping products.

The lawmakers wrote in a co-sponsorship memo that the rising use of vaping products among young people is a crisis.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Rock Co Health to host free COVID & flu vaccine clinics at schools
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017
1 killed in Waushara Co. crash
An Appleton man died in a crash in the Town of Princeton on Sept. 30, 2021.
Appleton man killed in Green Lake Co. crash
Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the...
Sheriff: Puppy stolen from Madison family found in wrecked car