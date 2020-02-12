Wisconsin lawmakers to consider new juvenile prisons

A legislative committee is set to take up a plan to replace Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

The institution near Irma has been dogged for years by allegations of rampant guard-on-prisoner abuse.

Lawmakers have voted to close the institution by July 1, 2021, and replace it with new state prisons and smaller county-run facilities.

The Legislature's finance committee is scheduled to consider a plan Wednesday to build two new state youth prisons and release up to $80 million in grants for smaller county-run detention centers in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties.

