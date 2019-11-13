Wisconsin leaders attend White House roundtable on affordable housing

While lawmakers were involved in the impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill, local Wisconsin leaders were nearby at the White House, advocating for affordable housing.

Thirty state and local officials from across the country sat down with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink were part of that group.

"We are looking to bridge some of the gaps in some of the studies that we’ve done to try and smooth the road out for affordable housing," said Mayor Wiza.

They say, they were able to share their concerns about the housing market in central Wisconsin; such as housing shortages, the climbing cost of labor, and a need to update homes that were built decades ago.

"Being that housing is non-partisan, it requires that different viewpoints are brought to the table," said Mayor Vruwink. "Today, cities like Wisconsin Rapids and others in rural parts of the country were represented."

This is the second time the White House has held this type of round table. Both Mayors say they feel administration officials are listening to their local concerns.

