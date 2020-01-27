Wisconsin man charged after fatal road-rage stabbing

A Wisconsin man is charged after a fatal case of road rage.

Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Knutson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after the Saturday night stabbing in Lola.

The victim is a 42-year-old Mukwonago man identified only by his initials. According to the criminal complaint, Knutson was a passenger in one pickup, while the victim was a passenger in another.

Both drivers described aggressive driving by the other, including following too closely and blinking between high and low beams. After the vehicles stopped, Knutson said he "poked" the victim with a knife.

The victim died of a stab wound to the neck.