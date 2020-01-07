Wisconsin man charged for bomb scare at Waukesha County Courthouse

Three felony charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man accused of threatening to bomb the Waukesha County Courthouse complex on Monday.

55-year-old Jeffrey Ferrick faces one count of bomb scare, one count of make terrorist threats and one count of felony bail jumping. Cash bond was set at $150,000.

As NBC15 News reported on Monday, an anonymous person called Milwaukee TV station FOX6 and then local law enforcement, telling them that five bombs had been planted in the buildings and that they would detonate that afternoon.

Authorities quickly called for the evacuation of the facility and issued a picture of a man wanted in connection to the bomb scare. They later identified that suspect as Ferrick, FOX6 reports.

On Tuesday Ferrick made his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the caller told the TV station and law enforcement that the bombs had been smuggled into the facility last week. The caller also indicated that the suspect was a disgruntled former employee.

The complaint states that the call came from Aurora Summit Hospital in Summit, Wisconsin. From surveillance video, authorities determined an initial suspect profile. Video from the court complex showed a similar person. A picture of the suspect was then issued to the public.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, authorities announced they had arrested the suspect, Ferrick, in his Delafield, Wis. home.

Authorities found clothing at his home that was similar to that worn in the footage from the security cameras.

After a thorough search, authorities did not find any bombs in the Waukesha Courthouse facility. About 1,300 employees had to be removed from the facility because of the bomb scare.