Wisconsin man charged with child sex crimes, police seek potential victims

Waukesha police are reaching out to the public to find potential victims after a 67-year-old Oconomowoc man was charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault.

Gary Ewing, pictured above, is facing Repeated sexual assault of a child (four counts); Sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age; and Attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, FOX6 reports.

An extensive investigation found that Ewing had preyed on several victims in Wisconsin and Illinois as far back as 1982, according to Waukesha police.

Ewing lived in Racine from 1996 to 2003, in Waukesha from 2003-2008 and Oconomowoc from 2008 to the present.

Police say the investigation revealed that Ewing sexually assaulted six non-relative children in Waukesha and Dousman, in Waukesha County.

The alleged crimes were revealed when a victim came forward, according to Wauksha police.

Ewing was then arrested and charged in Waukesha County on Jan. 24.

If you have any information for police, they ask you to contact Detective Shelly Fisher of the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.