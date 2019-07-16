Wisconsin man convicted in Jayme Closs case moved out of state

The man convicted of kidnapping Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs and killing her parents has been moved to a prison out of state.

Jake Patterson was moved on July 15, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records.

Action 2 News reached out to the DOC for comment. They are not disclosing Patterson's current location due to safety concerns.

"Jake Patterson has been transferred out of Wisconsin and is currently at and out-of-state facility," says the DOC in a statement.

Patterson is serving two life sentences for the murders of James and Denise Closs. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Patterson has no chance for parole.

Prosecutors say Patterson went to the Closs home in Barron on Oct. 15 with the intention of taking 13-year-old Jayme. He wore gloves so there would be no fingerprints or DNA. He shaved his face and head and showered before leaving his house. He shut off his headlights and coasted into the driveway.

A criminal complaint states Patterson first shot and killed Jayme's father, James. Patterson found Jayme and her mother, Denise, hiding in a bathroom. The complaint states Patterson shot and killed Denise Closs in front of Jayme.

Patterson dragged Jayme outside, threw her in the trunk of his car and drove off, according to the complaint.

Jayme Closs was held for 88 days at a remote home in Gordon--about an hour north of her hometown of Barron.

Jayme said she was forced to stay under the bed for 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks. In one instance, Patterson got mad at her and hit her on the back with a handle. He threatened worse punishment next time. She didn't know what she had done to make him mad.

During sentencing, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright showed a photo of what he described as Jayme's prison: a pillow and blanket under a bed.

On Jan. 10, Patterson told Jayme he was leaving the home for a few hours. The 13-year-old pushed the weighted bins and boxes Patterson used to block her under the bed, put on a pair of his shoes, and walked out of the house. She tracked down a woman who was out walking her dog. The woman took Jayme to a nearby home and they called 911.

Jayme gave police a description of Patterson's vehicle. Officers tracked down Patterson's vehicle and took him into custody a short time later.

"I did it," Patterson told the deputies who stopped him.

Patterson told investigators that he saw Jayme get on the school bus on Highway 8 during his drives to work. He said he had no idea who she was, but "he knew that was the girl he was going to take."

During a May 23 sentencing hearing, Patterson's attorneys said a doctor who examined Patterson said he his criminal actions "were a desperate attempt to inject some meaning into his life."

CLICK HERE for coverage of the sentencing hearing.

Barron County Judge James Babler told Patterson, "You are an extreme danger to the public in general. There's no doubt in my mind that you're one of the most dangerous men to walk on this planet."

Patterson was incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun prior to his move out of state.