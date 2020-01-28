BREAKING: Wisconsin family trapped in Wuhan, epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

A Wisconsin family is hoping to be evacuated from Wuhan, China after the city went on lock-down to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Sam Roth, of Neenah, Wisconsin, tells TMJ4 that he is working to get his wife Daisy Roth and children, 10-month old Adalynn and five-year-old Abigail, back home to the U.S.

The family went to Wuhan to visit family earlier this month. But just days after they arrived, the city was quarantined.

“I don’t want them to get sick. I want them to come home,” Sam tells TMJ4. “If they’re going to be stuck up in a home bored, I’d rather it here than there.”

Daisy and the children have remained at their parent’s home ever since finding out they couldn’t return to the U.S.

CNN reports that on Saturday, Sam found out about a potential flight organized by the U.S. State Department that would evacuate Americans stuck in Wuhan. However, they were not able to make a flight so far.

Sam has also sent his congressional delegations emails asking for help.

As of Tuesday the coronavirus has killed over 100 people and sickened over 4,500 others. Six coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including in Chicago.

Also last week, the UW-Platteville announced it was monitoring six of its students for the virus. They had just returned from a trip to Wuhan. Right now the students are not confirmed cases, according to the university.

