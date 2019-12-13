Wisconsin man gets 12 years for texting child porn to undercover agent

A judge sentenced a western Wisconsin man to 12 years in federal prison with distributing child porn after sending pictures to an undercover agent.

Eric Kurrelmeyer, 32 of Maiden Rock, Wis., pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct.3 in federal court, according to a release Friday.

In December of 2018, Kurrelmeyer used the cellphone messenger Kik to send several pictures of child porn unknowingly to an undercover officer with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force in Washington, D.C.

With a search warrant, authorities raided Kurrelmeyer’s home and confirmed the crime.

At sentencing, .S. District Judge William M. Conley expressed concern about the defendant’s risk to the community, saying that Kurrelmeyer was both “boastful and transparent” about his sexual interest in children while chatting with the undercover agent, according to the release

