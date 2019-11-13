Wisconsin man gets prison time after armed standoff with police

A Friendship, Wis. man is set to spend 90 months in federal prison for possessing firearms while a felon.

Michael Westfahl, 38, pleaded guilty to the crime in federal court in August.

Westfahl was suspected of stealing guns from several homes in Adams and Wood counties in December of 2018.

Law enforcement attempted to arrest Westfahl while he was staying at a Stevens Point hotel, but he refused to come out.

A 90-minute standoff ensued until Westfahl eventually surrendered to law enforcement. Detectives later discovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and two handguns in his room.

Westfahl was a convicted felon on supervision after being released from state prison.

