Wisconsin man to be charged for killing puppy while babysitting it: court

A Wisconsin man is now facing charges for allegedly killing a puppy while he was babysitting it.

Jordan Bultman, 22 of Antigo, Wis., is expected to be formally charged with mistreatment of animals resulting in death, sister station WSAW reports.

According to court documents, Bultman was babysitting a 12-week-old puppy named Rex when, according to Bultman, Rex fell down some steps and died.

According to Rex's owner, Bultman had let the dog out while the owner was at work. Rex was healthy as could be then, according to documents.

But when the owner returned, however, Rex was as dead in his kennel, according to the documents.

A necropsy showed Rex died of multiple blunt-force trauma, WSAW reports. Court documents state a fall was ruled out as the cause of death.