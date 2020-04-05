Wisconsin mayors call on DHS to delay Election

Several mayors from across the state are calling on the Department of Health Services to stop in-person voting in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The letter was sent to DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Sunday, a day after the State Legislature gaveled in and out within seconds during a Special Session called by Gov. Tony Evers to address voting concerns.

“We believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to public health to conduct in-person voting throughout the state at the very time this disease is spreading rapidly,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the mayors from Milwaukee, Green Bay, Oshkosh, La Crosse, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, and Viroqua.

Evers called the Special Session on Saturday to mail ballots to all Wisconsin voters so people would not need to go to the polls. The Legislature quickly adjourned and is recessed until Monday.

The mayors said the Legislature’ refusal to act on it and are exposing voters and poll workers to the virus.

“EVERY other state that has faced this issue during this pandemic has crafted a solution that respects democracy and protected the health of their citizens. We must do the same,” they said in the letter.

City of Madison Engineers are installing barriers at all 66 polling locations in time for Election Day.

The Madison City Clerk’s office is reminding people who do intend to vote in-person on Tuesday that many of the voting locations have changed and curbside voting is available. Hand sanitizer will be at the poll book table and the exit. Voters will not need to remove their facemasks.

For a list of polling locations in Madison CLICK HERE

Read the full letter sent to DHS:

