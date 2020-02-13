Wisconsin moves ahead with later bar hours for DNC

Wisconsin wants to roll out the barrel into the early morning hours for people coming for the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Bars across the state will be able to stay open until 4 a.m. for the four nights of the convention under a bipartisan bill approved unanimously by a state Assembly committee on Thursday.

Expanding the hours had support from groups representing the state's bars, restaurants and tourism industries.

The proposal originally allowed only bars in and around Milwaukee to stay open later, but it was expanded to statewide.

It must pass the Legislature and be signed by the governor before becoming law.

