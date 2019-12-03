Wisconsin moves up to 8th in College Football Playoff rankings

The University of Wisconsin still has a long way to go to make the College Football Playoff, but at least they are a little closer to the top four now.

Coming off its Big Ten West clinching win over Minnesota, the 10-2 Badgers are now ranked eighth in the nation, with only Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor - each of whom have only one loss - between them and playoff contenders.

LSU, Clemson, and Georgia hold the two-, three-, and four seeds, respectively, but all eyes in the Badger State are focused solely on Number One: The Ohio State University.

Wisconsin faces the Buckeyes this Saturday night with the Big Ten Championship on the line.

Coming off its Big Ten West clinching win over Minnesota, the 10-2 Badgers are now ranked eighth in the nation, with only Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor - each of whom have only one loss - between them and playoff contenders.

LSU, Clemson, and Georgia hold the two-, three-, and four seeds, respectively, but all eyes in the Badger State are focused solely on Number One: The Ohio State University.

Wisconsin faces the Buckeyes this Saturday night with the Big Ten Championship on the line.