Wisconsin moves up to 8th in College Football Playoff rankings

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) reaches for the touchdown after being hit by South Florida Bulls defensive back Mike Hampton (7) and South Florida Bulls linebacker Andrew Mims (59) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The University of Wisconsin still has a long way to go to make the College Football Playoff, but at least they are a little closer to the top four now.

Coming off its Big Ten West clinching win over Minnesota, the 10-2 Badgers are now ranked eighth in the nation, with only Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor - each of whom have only one loss - between them and playoff contenders.

LSU, Clemson, and Georgia hold the two-, three-, and four seeds, respectively, but all eyes in the Badger State are focused solely on Number One: The Ohio State University.

Wisconsin faces the Buckeyes this Saturday night with the Big Ten Championship on the line.

