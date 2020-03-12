Wisconsin native living in Italy quarantines as deaths reach 1,000+

Life has come almost to a standstill as the death toll from coronavirus skyrocketed in Italy. Most of the country's 60 million people are staying at home to keep the virus from spreading.

Trevor Olson “celebrated” his 30th birthday on Monday, March 9th by beginning his quarantine.

“For the most part, I’ve been staying home,” he said. “For now all the bars and restaurants are closed,”

The Black Earth native lives and works as a fashion model in Milan.

On Thursday, Italy had 1,016 deaths from coronavirus. On Tuesday, there were 621 deaths. There’s more than 15,000 confirmed cases of the virus across Italy.

“I thought this wasn’t going to be such a large scale problem,” said Olson. “I hope within a month or by April 3 when I heard the quarantine will end, I hope it’s more under control,”

Most shops and small businesses are shut down, except grocery stores and pharmacies. Italy is under a government-mandated lockdown until at least April 3.

“The supermarkets here are still fully stocked shelveS. That’s one thing in the beginning, people were panicking and going to the supermarket but now it’s normal,” Olson said.

“What can I say? This is serious, it’s pretty serious,” Gabriele Tavazzi lives about 30 minutes north of Milan. He’s an Italian citizen who admittedly didn’t think much of the virus.

“I was one of the people who underestimated the situation at first,” said Tavazzi.

He’s been self-quarantining for the past three weeks. He’s passing the time by checking emails and staying on the phone for work.

“So it’s quite strange because I’m not used to staying at home so much for so long and I’m not used to not seeing my girlfriend and my friends,” said Tavazzi.

Tavazzi doesn’t want Americans to take the virus lightly, like he did, and how most Italians did.

“The disease it’s already in the U.S. Like it or not, it’s there,” he said. “What worries me the most is that other countries are doing the same mistake we did at first because we underestimated the situation,”

“It’s like a movie at first but as more the time passed, I realized this is far from a movie. This is reality and it’s serious,” he said.

Olson and Tavazzi are just two of 60 million Italian residents who are left to wonder what comes next.

“For now I’m staying here and I’ve learned how to live my life at home,” said Olson. “The next few weeks will be telling if these extra measures have made a difference,”

