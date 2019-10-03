Wisconsin offering help to people, businesses affected by MyPayrollHR closure

The State of Wisconsin is making a new effort to help workers and businesses impacted by the sudden closure of the payroll service MyPayrollHR.

Department of Revenue Secretary-designee Peter Barca and Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman announced the effort in a release Thursday.

MyPayrollHR was an online provider of payroll and HR software that provided services to over 1,000 U.S. businesses. In September the CEO of MyPayrollHR admitted to a $70 million fraud, and the business soon went out of business.

The Department of Revenue identified about 180 Wisconsin businesses impacted as a result. Many payments made on behalf of MyPayrollHR have led to insufficient funds and lead to late payment interest fees and penalties.

In the release the DOR asks businesses who worked with MyPayrollHR to reach out for assistance.

"We are working to ensure that these companies who have already fallen victim don't get further hurt by late payments and fees," Secretary-designee of the Department of Revenue Barca said, according to the release. “We encourage companies to contact us for assistance in navigating their options for avoiding costly penalties."

