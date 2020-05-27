Wisconsin Elections Commission to vote on mailing absentee ballot forms

A politically divided Wisconsin Elections Commission will consider for the second time in a week whether to mail absentee ballot application forms to 2.7 million registered voters in the battleground state ahead of the November presidential election.

The panel split 3-3 along partisan lines last week on whether to mail the forms to nearly all registered voters, even if they had not requested one. Democrats were in favor while Republicans were opposed.

The commission is meeting again Wednesday to once again take up the issue.

Democrats have advocated for more mail-in voting, while Republicans and President Donald Trump have opposed it.

