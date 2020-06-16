Wisconsin passes 700 COVID-19 deaths, ranks 26th overall

With nine new deaths reported in Wisconsin over the past day, the overall number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus has passed the seven-hundred mark. At 703 deaths so far, Wisconsin ranks 26th nationwide.

Despite an expected rise in new, confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past day, the total number of positive tests reported still remained lower than the seven-day rolling average, which itself has decreased on all but two days over the past two weeks.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the number of positive tests Tuesday rose to 266 from 174 the previous day, while overall tests increased to 11,149 from a two-week low of 6,255 on Monday. For several weeks, Monday’s regularly reported both the fewest new cases and overall tests in a given week.

The percentage of Tuesday’s tests that came back positive dipped from Monday to 2.4 percent.

Overall, 23,198 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 3,096 have had to be hospitalized.

Over 400,000 tests have come back negative, so far.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 8 / 2

Brown: 2,492/ 39

Columbia: 58 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 980 / 30

Dodge: 424 / 4

Grant: 107 / 12

Green: 77 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 161 / 4

Juneau: 25 / 1

Lafayette: 43 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,658 / 352

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 761 / 22

Sauk: 87 / 3

Waukesha: 928 / 35