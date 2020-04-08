Wisconsin polls close, results will not be reported until April 13

Wisconsin polls are closed, but municipalities will not start running their results until April 13 at 4 p.m.

Election officials said some places will still be counting absentee ballots after 4 p.m., but results will be in within four hours or sooner.

"We asked a system that is designed primarily for in-person voting to stand on its head and do it completely differently," Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission Spokesperson said.

Some Wisconsinites chose to stand in line to exercise their right to vote and others took the absentee route to avoid the polls and the risk of Coronavirus.

"We had our absentee ballots but we didn't know when they'd be due so we put them in the mail today to meet the deadline. We were surprised the in person elections were still on today," Elizabeth Daly, Absentee Voter said.

Under the recent ruling, if you voted absentee your ballot needed to be postmarked today, delivered to a polling place by 8 p.m or to a clerk's office in time for them to deliver it by 8 p.m. or your vote would not count.

Those who requested a ballot, but did not receive it in time, were forced to vote in person.

Magney said under the circumstances, it's possible thousands of ballots won't be counted.

"It's really an impossible situation, but we're doing our best to make sure every ballot does get counted," he said.

Magney said clerks will count the ballots by hand or by machine.

"It's certainly been challenging, more challenging for workers and poll workers that have been on the front lines than it is for us," he said.

He said at the end of the day, there's a job to be done.

"Public servants are about serving the public under any situation," Magney said.

Election officials said any absentee ballots filed without a witness signature, during the roughly 24-hour period in which a federal judge said the requirement didn't apply, will not count.

Milwaukee elections officials said they received 750 ballots without a witness signature.