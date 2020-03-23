Wisconsin postpones jury trials amid coronavirus concerns

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has postponed jury trials and temporarily suspended in-person proceedings statewide, with some exceptions.

The Supreme Court says the move is being made to protect public health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trials that were scheduled to begin from now through May 22 will be rescheduled after that date. Judges, clerks and others are required to use email, teleconferencing and videoconferencing instead of in-person appearances through at least April 30.

An exception can be made if remote technology isn't practical or adequate. Meanwhile, the city of Milwaukee has ended in-person early voting, but is still accepting absentee ballots by mail.

