Wisconsin prepares field hospitals as virus cases increase

Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders say Wisconsin is preparing to open field hospitals in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 patients, as the number of cases is expected to peak in a week or more.

Evers said Monday that, "We are headed into the worst of this." There have been more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the state as of Monday, including 20 deaths.

That's based on state and local health department numbers. Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, says the effects of the stay-at-home order won't be seen until next week.

