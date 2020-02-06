Wisconsin probes claim of racial epithet against Kobe King

Wisconsin is investigating an allegation that a university staff member directed a racial epithet at Badgers basketball player Kobe King.

The redshirt sophomore from La Crosse recently said he planned to transfer.

Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty says the athletic department was told of the allegation Sunday and has taken measures to address it.

He didn't provide specifics. King could use the claim in an effort to gain immediate eligibility by the NCAA after he transfers.