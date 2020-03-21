Wisconsin pushes back income tax deadline to match federal one

The State of Wisconsin has joined the federal government in pushing back the tax filing deadlines three months.

The Department of Revenue announced Saturday it too would move its income tax payment and return due date to July 15, 2020. The move comes a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted that the IRS would be pushing back its filing day.

“This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement about the change. “Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can.”

The Revenue Dept. explained that Wisconsin law allows it to extend the deadline and the waive interests and penalties because of a presidentially-declared disaster. Last week, President Donald Trump signed an order declaring the coronavirus outbreak a National Emergency.

Revenue Secretary Peter Barca noted that half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their returns and his agency is still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits.

“This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline,” he said.

Detailing the changes, the agency said: