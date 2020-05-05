Wisconsin ramps up contact tracing, already received 1K applications for tracing jobs

Gov. Tony Evers says the state of Wisconsin is ramping up its contact tracing in order to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said in a statement Tuesday that his office hopes contract tracing will eventually match that of testing for the virus.

Contact tracing allows health officials to track the spread of coronavirus through the community, and hopefully find a way to halt that spread.

Gov. Evers' Badger Bounce Back Plan, which lays out how Wisconsin will eventually reopen, outlines the goal to interview people who test positive within 24 hours of diagnosis, and their contacts within 48 hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that over 1,000 people have already applied after new contact tracing positions were announced. Interviews for those positions are scheduled for March 11, according to the governor's office.

“Our local health departments are already doing an excellent job with this work, and we want them to know we have their back,” Gov. Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “As we increase testing to 85,000 a week, we’re expecting a big increase in the number of contact interviews per week, and we’re scaling up to meet that demand as well as deal with potential surges from local outbreaks.”

“There is vital testing and contact tracing work being done right now in communities throughout Wisconsin, and we are proud to support these efforts,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm also said in a statement.