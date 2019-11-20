Wisconsin ranked #8 smartest state in the U.S.: study

A new study finds that Wisconsin is the 8th smartest state in the U.S.

According to SmartHome.org, Wisconsin ranks so high because:

• Adults 25+ with bachelor’s degrees: 19.8%

• Public high school graduation rate (2016-17): 89%

• Median SAT score (2018-19): 1,283

• Average composite ACT score (2017-18): 20.5

SmartHome used data from U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board and ACT to make its rankings.

In case you are curious:

The smartest states, according to the ranking: New Jersey, Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia, Kansas, Wisconsin, Oregon and Minnesota.

And…

The 10 Dumbest States in America, according to the ranking: Idaho, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky.