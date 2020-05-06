Wisconsin reaches 2nd goal of Badger Bounce Back

The state of Wisconsin has met a second goal laid out by the Badger Bounce Back plan, which outlines how the state will begin to reopen again.

According to the Department of Health Services website, where it explains the six criteria the Bounce Back plan established, symptoms of influenza-type illnesses have been on a downward trajectory for two weeks straight, through May 3. That is the last day tracked so far because the agency is working on a two-day delay, so it can confirm all the numbers are accurate.

The other criteria met involves another downward trend, COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers. On March 22, 193 of them reported experience COVID-19-type symptoms. That number has fallen steadily, with only one week seeing an increase, down to 73 cases, according to DHS’ preliminary numbers.

Two requirements have not been met yet, while two more are waiting on results that aren’t expected until Friday.

The state has not seen its number of cases of people experiencing COVID019-type symptoms at this time, according to health officials. Their chart tracking its trajectory is beginning to trend toward a downward slope, so it is possible that that criteria may be reached soon as well.

The percent of COVID-19 tests that come back positive needs to trend downward as well and, in fact, that rate slightly increased of the past two weeks, pulled upward by several of the highest case counts and percentages yet recorded.

As with influenza-symptoms, both of those trendlines cover a 14-day period.

The other two criteria for which DHS does not have information involve hospitals. Health officials want to confirm that 95 percent of the can treat all of their patients without crisis care and have arranged for testing of all of its clinical staff who are showing symptoms.

