Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus declares for the NFL Draft

Wisconsin Badgers junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus has declared for the NFL Draft.

Cephus had 901 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 (and the 2020 Rose Bowl) for the Badgers.

Cephus made the announcement on Twitter writing: "Thank You Badger Nation ! It’s been a great ride and I’m ready for the next chapter. Thanks for all the support 8️⃣7️⃣"

Over the summer, Cephus' future was up in the air after a sexual assault trial. He was acquitted of all charges and rejoined the football team in August.