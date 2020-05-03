Wisconsin receives PPE donation from sister state in China

Wisconsin received 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from its sister state in China.

Governor Tony Evers announced the donation form Heilongjiang Province on Sunday.

“This donation shows teamwork at its finest,” said Evers. “Our sister state of Heilongjiang, along with several state agencies and Wisconsin higher education and nonprofit institutions, all worked together to bring these supplies here and support our frontline COVID-19 responders in a time of need.”

Heilongjiang Province is located in northeast China, and Wisconsin has had a sister state relationship with it since 1982.

Evers said getting the donation was a team effort.

Carolyn Brady, International Partnership and Outreach Programs Coordinator for UW-River Falls, reached out to the Foreign Affairs Office in the province’s capital city, Harbin, to see if any masks available.

DATCP assisted in communications with the Heilongjiang contacts. The international team of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation coordinated the shipment out of China, and the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation nominally received the goods and donated them to the state, eliminating the need for duty payments.

According to Johns Hopkins, Heilongjiang Province had 944 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. It is home to more than 38 million people. Wisconsin currently has 7,964 confirmed cases and 339 deaths.