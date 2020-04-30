Wisconsin receives much-needed 230,000 N95 masks from FEMA

Wisconsin has received a much-needed delivery of 230,000 N95 masks from FEMA this week, as the state deals with rising coronavirus cases and deaths during the pandemic.

The Office of Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Thursday that FEMA will also be sending a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) to help decontaminate N95 respirator masks, which helps extends the life of the masks.

“Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working tirelessly to acquire PPE, and these masks will be a welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish. However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE," Gov. Evers said after receiving the shipment.

Evers says the N95 masks will be distributed to emergency management managers in the state's dozens of counties and tribes, who will in turn allocate masks to medical providers and first responders serving on the front lines.

Meanwhile, officials hope that the Battelle mask-cleaning system will help keep the new N95 masks sanitized for reuse.

The Battelle CCDS decontaminates masks by killing viruses and bacteria using hydrogen peroxide gas. Battelle says masks can be decontaminated up to 20 times without degrading filtration performance. The system will be able to decontaminate tens of thousands of N95 masks on a daily basis, according to the company.

FEMA expects the Battelle CCDS to arrive in Wisconsin in early May, with the system likely to be ready for use later in the month, according to the governor's office.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin DHS reports 6,854 confirmed coroanvirus cases in the state, with 316 confirmed deaths and 69,394 negative tests. DHS data apparently shows that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state have still not plateaued.