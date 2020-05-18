Wisconsin reports its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in weeks - by far

Only two days after Wisconsin saw its highest number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state recorded its lowest total in weeks. In fact, the 144 new cases reported Monday is less than a third of the record 502 news cases on Saturday.

The large drop, which is more than two hundred cases lower than Sunday’s total as well, does not appear to be attributable to a large drop in testing.

While the 4,974 tests tallied Monday is the lowest in five days, it is also higher than all but a single day prior than that. Only 2.9 percent of tests came back positive, the Department of Health Service’s daily tracker showed, a full point under the previous low set last Tuesday.

Six more deaths were reported, according to DHS figures, bringing that total to 459.

In all, 12,687 people have tested positive, 2068 of whom had to be hospitalized.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,102 / 23

Columbia: 36 / 1

Crawford: 23 / 0

Dane: 538 / 25

Dodge: 108 / 1

Grant: 74 / 10

Green: 45 / 0

Green Lake: 11 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 61 / 2

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 16 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,005 / 256

Richland: 14 / 3

Rock: 432 / 14

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 482 / 23