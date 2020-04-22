Wisconsin reports largest jump in coronavirus cases in at least two weeks

Wisconsin recorded its largest single day increase in new coronavirus cases in at least two Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of cases reported the previous day.

With 225 news cases, the total for the state has risen to 4,845, the Department of Health Services reported in its daily update. Since April 9, the biggest single day jump was 183 and, on Tuesday, only 121 more cases were recorded.

DHS also reported four more deaths, bringing that number to 246. Of the total number of cases, 1,302 people have had to be hospitalized.

Additionally, the agency provided a breakdown of people who have tested positive and found 53 percent of them were women, however 58 percent were men.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 386 / 19

Dodge: 20 / 1

Grant: 25 / 3

Green: 9 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 35 / 0

Juneau: 11 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,304 / 142

Richland: 9 / 1

Rock: 86 / 4

Sauk: 36 / 3

Waukesha: 278 / 13