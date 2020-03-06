Wisconsin resident to help aid Tennessee disaster victims

An Oregon resident and American Red Cross volunteer is heading from Wisconsin to Tennessee to aid victims following the tornadoes that struck the state.

"You see about these tornadoes and disasters in the news so it's nice to be able to go do something about it, hopefully make them feel better," volunteer Pam Mather said.

Mather, a resident from Oregon, will be the first volunteer from Wisconsin deployed to the area. She will be in Tennessee working with affected families on recovery plans and needs for approximately two weeks, according to the American Red Cross.

Mather has volunteered at multiple national disasters before, most recently the flooding in Houston last year. The American Red Cross was not sure if more volunteers from Wisconsin will be headed to Tennessee at this time.