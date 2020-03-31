Wisconsin restaurants struggle to stay afloat during this pandemic

Many Wisconsin restaurants won’t be able to re-open their doors after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

“It is likely that we are going to see at least 30 percent of restaurants that are not going to be able to reopen after the pandemic is over,” Hillmer said. “Restaurants have a very slim profit margin. Roughly 3 to 5 percent on average, which means that 95 to 97 of cents of every dollar that comes in is already spoken for. So with that slim of a profit margin and such a drastic reduction in sales it has a huge impact on them and they are probably not going to sustain themselves when they get back online,””

Restaurants in Wisconsin are currently closed or are only offering “to go” or delivery orders. That business model is hurting their bottom line.

“The COVID 19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry extremely hard. I don’t know of one restaurant who hasn’t been impacted in some way shape or form. In fact, we are seeing that probably 50 percent of our restaurants are either closed or probably will be closed very, very soon,” Hillmer said.

Also, many servers and bartenders are out of a job and restaurant owners are feeling the pinch.

“They don’t take laying them off lightly. It is weighing on them. They are very concerned for their staff to make sure they can feed their families,” said Hillmer. “Most restaurants are still seeing a 60 percent drop in sales so it’s been very, very difficult,”

Hillmer suggests to support your local restaurants by purchasing your “to go” items directly from the restaurant itself. You should avoid any third party apps. Hillmer says when you use an app, most of the money your spending goes to the delivery company.

”Right now restaurants need every dollar that they can keep within their business in order to remain open,” she said.

