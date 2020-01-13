Wisconsin school counselor accused of hidden bathroom taping

A Green Bay high school counselor is charged with secretly videotaping 15 people in a school bathroom, including one student.

Fifty-four-year-old Todd Naze appeared in court Monday. His $50,000 bond was continued.

According to the complaint, Naze set up an iPod in the staff bathroom at Southwest High School and taped sporadically from August 2016 until about April or May of 2018, when his wife found the files and confronted him.

The complaint says Naze said he took the images of people at work who did not respect him. One of the victims is a former student, who would have been 17 at the time.