Wisconsin school principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy on behalf of student

You lose a tooth, put it under your pillow, the Tooth Fairy comes and the rest is history. But what happens if you actually lose the tooth?

One Wisconsin principal was not going to let an elementary school student find that out, WTMJ4 reports.

The principal at Gillett Elementary School wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy, verifying that a student did indeed lose a tooth during the school day.

"As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in [the student's] teeth that was not there this morning when he came in," wrote Principal Curt Angeli, according to WTMJ4.

The tooth was apparently lost while the student was outside playing during recess.

"Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth," the letter continued, WTMJ4 reports.

An employee at the school shared a picture of the letter on social media that received hundreds of shares shortly thereafter.

