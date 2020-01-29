Wisconsin senators ask questions during the impeachment trial

Wisconsin senators got the chance to ask House Managers and President Donald Trump's legal team questions regarding the president's impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, senators asked both sides questions that they have submitted. Chief Justice John Roberts read them aloud, and President Trump's defense and House Managers answered.

Following the Q&A, the Senate's trial rules say there must be four hours of debate, and then a vote on whether the Senate should seek witnesses and documents.

If the Senate votes the resolution down, the trial is likely to head to a quick acquittal.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R - WI): “If House managers were certain it would take months to litigate a subpoena for John Bolton, why shouldn’t the Senate assume lengthy litigation and make the same decision as the House made and reject a subpoena for John Bolton?”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D - WI): "Is the White House correct that “President Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials did not even know that the security assistance had been paused” before seeing press reports on August 28, 2019?”

