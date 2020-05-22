Skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin to receive total of $78 million from HHS

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $78 million to skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be made in 278 payments to the nursing facilities based on both a fixed basis and variable basis.

Each skilled nursing facility will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed, HHS says.

All certified facilities with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.

