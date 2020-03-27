Wisconsin small businesses can apply for extra time to pay sales taxes

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is giving small businesses a little extra time to make their sales tax payments. With the next payments due Tuesday, the agency has moved to let them apply for an extension that would push that date back to April 30.

"We understand the anxiousness Wisconsinites have at this time,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “This event impacts not only our health and safety but also our finances. Our state agencies are working to assist our citizens in any way that we can."

To avoid paying both March and April sales taxes at the end of next month, they can get another extension for the April taxes, moving its due date to June 1, the agency added. Requests for extensions can be made by emailing DORRegistration@wisconsin.gov.

The Revenue Dept. stated it would not assessing late fees or penalties if the returns are filed by their respective due dates, however the agency noted state law requires 12 percent interest to start accruing as of their original due date – and those will be assessed barring legislative action to let DOR waive any interest.

“The Department of Revenue is doing everything possible to help small businesses and individuals that are suffering economically during this health emergency,” Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

Barca added that his agency is still working to come up with more ways to offer relief during the health emergency. He also listed some other changes that the Department has already made: