Wisconsin soccer coach makes history in Europe

A Wisconsin native became the first American to ever coach in the prestigious UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

Jesse Marsch is the head coach for Red Bull Salzburg, a team based in Austria. RB Salzburg won their opening game of the Champions League on Tuesday, defeating Belgian side Genk, 6-2.

The UEFA Champions League is a months-long soccer tournament that pits the best teams in Europe against each other.

Marsch is originally from Racine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Case High School in 1991. Marsch went on to play soccer professionally in Major League Soccer for 14 years. He also played for the U.S. Men's National Team twice.

After his playing career ended, he moved to coaching by taking the reigns of the Montreal Impact of MLS in 2012. He was then hired as head coach by the New York Red Bulls in 2015 before making the jump to Austria earlier this year.