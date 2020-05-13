Wisconsin social distancing grade falls from 'D' to 'F': Study

Wisconsin's commitment to social distancing has gotten a grade of 'F' on Wednesday, just weeks before the extended 'Safer at Home' order is set to end.

This comes after Wisconsin's social distancing was worth a 'D' last week, at least according to an ongoing study by Unacast, a New York-based analytics company.

According to this week's update, Unacast concluded Wisconsin deserved the new low of 'F' because it found that there is a:

Less than 25 percent reduction in average mobility (based on distance traveled)

Less than 55 percent reduction in non-essential visits

40-74 percent decrease in encounters, density compared to national baseline

By county, the farther north one goes, the better residents abide by social distancing, according to the study.

Rock, Sauk, Brown and Milwaukee counties all received an 'F' grade for social distancing.

Social distancing seems to be slightly better in Dane, Dodge, Columbia, Green and Iowa counties, which all received a 'D'.

Only five counties got the best grade, 'B', offered in Wisconsin right now: Menominee, Bayfield, Forest, Iron and Vilas counties. All of those counties are located along the border with the Upper Peninsula or just below it.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 421 people have died from COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin, the DHS reports, with about 4,654 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.