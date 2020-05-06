Wisconsin social distancing grade drops from 'B' to 'D'

Just as we're weeks away from the Safer at Home extension ending, Wisconsin gets a 'D' grade when it comes to social distancing.

"The weather is really nice today. It's been cool the last couple of days, but today has been beautiful," Dan Jansen, DeForest resident said.

Spring has sprung in Madison and that means bike paths of people looking to soak up the sun.

"I still am doing stuff like going out for bike rides. It's important to stay healthy and enjoy outside as much as I can,” Eddie Pszczolkowski, Madison resident said.

But with everyone having the same idea, social distancing becomes harder.

"Seems like now it's pretty crowded. I'm doing my best to stay away from folks," Pszczolkowski said.

A New York-based data analytics company, Unacast, is keeping a social distance score throughout the pandemic. The tool gives a grade based on several categories using cell phone data and comparing it to a pre-covid-19 time period.

Six weeks ago, Wisconsin received a ‘B ’grade. Today, the state dropped to a 'D.'

"I think it's disappointing to know our grade is slipping when it comes to physical distancing," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Dane County dropped from an ‘A’ to a ‘C.’

"That [social distancing] is the only tool we have against the virus," Rhodes-Conway said.

Rock County got an "F" on the new Unacast scoreboard. According to the Rock County health department, there are now 311 confirmed cases. That's roughly triple the number they had just two weeks ago.

