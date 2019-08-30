Wisconsin soldier killed in WWII will be laid to rest in Monona

A Wisconsin soldier killed in World War II will finally be laid to rest in Monona in September.

In 1942, John E. Bainbridge was 23-years-old when he was killed in the war. He was from Sheboygan.

According to the Department of POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Bainbridge died in a battle in present-day Papua New Guinea. Postwar efforts to find his body failed.

In 1943, remains of an unidentified American soldier were interred at the U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery where the remains were designated “Unknown X-135.” Eventually the remains were interred in the Philippines at the American Cemetery and Memorial.

In 2017, his remains were disinterred and sent to a lab for analysis where they were eventually positively identified.

“To identify Bainbridge’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis,” said

Bainbridge will be buried September 29 in Monona.

According to DPAA, of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,674 service members still unaccounted for.

