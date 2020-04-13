Wisconsin spring primary votes set to be counted Monday afternoon

Clerks across Wisconsin will count votes Monday, six days after last week's chaotic presidential primary.

District Judge William Conley rejected a plea by Democrats and liberal groups to postpone the election, but ordered an extended period for absentee voting and barred clerks from counting the returns until Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned Conley's extended absentee voting period but left intact the portion that blocked the count until 4 p.m. Monday.

So, starting at 4 p.m., election officials will visually inspect all the ballots, making sure they meet the requirements from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. They then have to run them through the voting machines and run results. It's a process that could take longer for larger areas like Madison and Milwaukee.

"For some of like the smaller municipalities that have only a handful of polling places, yeah their election results will come in right away," said Madison Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick. "But, we need to go polling place by polling place and look at all the ballots that came by. That is hundreds, maybe thousands of ballots so that’s just going to take time."

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commissions, as of Saturday, April 11, almost 1.1 million absentee ballots were returned to clerks across the state. To put that in perspective, in the spring primary in April 2016, clerks sent out just under 250,000 absentee ballots.

In Madison, the city had 66 polling locations last Tuesday. That means the counting process will have to happen for all of the locations.

"To do that 66 times, starting at four at night, it’s almost certain that we’ll be there over midnight,” said Verbick.

The primary included a high-stakes state Supreme Court race between incumbent Judge Daniel Kelly and Judge Jill Karofsky, as well as presidential primaries. The race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders was moot after Sanders dropped out last week. Several local races across that state were also held.

NBC15 will have full results of the election starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

