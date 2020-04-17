Wisconsin state gold courses allowed to reopen on April 24

While Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" extension runs through May 26, one sport will be making a return sooner than expected.

Public and private golf courses across Wisconsin fall under nonessential businesses that can reopen.

"It's a big relief because we just came out of the winter. We came out of six or seven months of no business and then to shut down right when you're about to start was really heartbreaking." Jessica Blaska-Grady, General Manager at The Oaks in Cottage Grove told us.

"We don't fault anybody for any of that. It was the right thing to do but it's going to be a huge relief to be able to give people a place (to get away to)."

Public and private gold courses can open under the following guidelines:

- Golf carts are prohibited

- Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed as all tee times and payments will be made online

- Social distancing must be implemented at all times unless the players share the same home

- Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed

- Restaurants and bars can stay open under special restrictions