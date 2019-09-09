Wisconsin state senator not running for Congress

Conservative republican state senator Dale Kooyenga announced on Twitter he will not seek the 5th Congressional district seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Jim Sesenbrenner.

"I appreciate the inquiries and expressions of support regarding the 5th CD seat. I will not be a candidate for the seat," Kooyenga wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Sesenbrenner announced he would not seek re-election in 2020. The move immediately opened up speculation as to who would fill the seat.

Kooyenga took his name out of the rumor mill with the tweets. "I can best serve my Country by continuing to represent my district and conservative principles in the WI Senate, serving in the US Army, by being active in the business community as a CPA, and most importantly being an engaged husband and father to my 4 children,"

Kooyenga was first elected to the state senate in 2018 and lives in Brookfield.

Sensenbrenner has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1979.

