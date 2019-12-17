GOP to reject proposed Wisconsin state troopers pay raise

Republicans plan to reject a Wisconsin state troopers contract that would give them a 2% pay increase with a much larger bump for starting salaries.

The deal is not on the agenda released Tuesday for a special legislative committee that's meeting on Wednesday.

The panel is slated to approve 2% pay raises for state employees and workers at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus.

Republicans also plan to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to raise the minimum state salary to $15 an hour.

Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association leader Chad Thompson says troopers are disappointed and upset.

