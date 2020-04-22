Wisconsin stay-at-home protesters vow to rally without permit

Organizers of a rally against Wisconsin's stay-at-home order say they're proceeding with the event on Friday even though their permit to hold it on the grounds of the state Capitol has been denied.

The decision to proceed without a permit comes as two county sheriffs have voiced opposition to the stay-at-home order, Republicans are trying to block it in court and other local governments are charting their own course forward.

The planned rally is the latest in a string of events in Wisconsin and elsewhere organized by opponents of orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.