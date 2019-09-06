Wisconsin students could soon be required to learn cursive writing

Wisconsin educators could be legally required to teach cursive writing if a bill proposed by three state legislators makes it through the Assembly and Senate, WTMJ4 reports.

The proposal brought forward by State Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt and Senators Luther Olsen and LaTonya Johnson is intended to require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to blend cursive writing into its language arts requirements for public schools across the state.

"Cursive writing actually trains the brain to integrate visual and tactile information and fine motor dexterity. Printing and typing do not stimulate the synchronicity between the right and left hemispheres of the brain, but cursive does," the proposal said.

Cursive requires different muscles and a different part of the brain than regular writing, and it can help grade students develop their motor skills, according to Psychology Today .

The proposal is still being circulated for sponsorship, and has not been formally introduced.

Ohio recently joined 14 other states that require cursive writing to be taught in public schools. The measure passed with overwhelming support 90-4 in their state's House of Representatives.