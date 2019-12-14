Badgers back in Final Four

Wisconsin's postseason seemed far too easy, winning all nine sets they played to earn a spot back in the Regional Championship.

Facing Nebraska in the Field House for a spot in Pittsburgh, surely the Wisconsin would be tested. Wrong. With a sweep over the Cornhuskers, the Badgers third sweeping Nebraska this year, Wisconsin punched their ticket to the Volleyball Final Four for the first time since 2013.

THE BLOCK TO CLAIM IT!



Wisconsin sweeps Nebraska for the third time this year to win the Regional Championship and is headed back to the Final Four for the first time since 2013. pic.twitter.com/dXh4xEUhK9 — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 15, 2019

Winning 24-18, 25-22, 25-19 the Badgers were led by Molly Haggerty with 13 kills and Tiffany Clark with 18 digs.

Winning @BadgerVB's third ever Regional ✅

Completing a season sweep over Nebraska ✅

Moving on to the national semifinals ✅



Like @haggerty_molly put it "Every little girl when they start playing volleyball, they dream of moments like these... it's hard to put into words." pic.twitter.com/2QplRGuwkS — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 15, 2019

Wisconsin will face Baylor in the national semifinals on December 19th with match time to be determined.