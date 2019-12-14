Badgers back in Final Four

Updated: Sat 9:46 PM, Dec 14, 2019

Wisconsin's postseason seemed far too easy, winning all nine sets they played to earn a spot back in the Regional Championship.

Facing Nebraska in the Field House for a spot in Pittsburgh, surely the Wisconsin would be tested. Wrong. With a sweep over the Cornhuskers, the Badgers third sweeping Nebraska this year, Wisconsin punched their ticket to the Volleyball Final Four for the first time since 2013.

Winning 24-18, 25-22, 25-19 the Badgers were led by Molly Haggerty with 13 kills and Tiffany Clark with 18 digs.

Wisconsin will face Baylor in the national semifinals on December 19th with match time to be determined.

 